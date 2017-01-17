Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, who won their fourth straight at Scottrade Center for the first time in team history. Mike Condon made 19 saves.

Paul Stastny, Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Steen and Patrik Berglund scored for the Blues, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Carter Hutton made 18 saves.

Stone’s third goal in four games at the 2:35 mark of the third period was the winner. Exactly a minute after Steen tied it, Stone stole Jaden Schwartz’s pass to score his 14th goal of the season, giving the Senators a 4-3 lead.

Hoffman’s goal at 13:53, his 14th of the season, gave the Senators insurance. Stone added an empty-netter.

Pageau scored his first goal in 15 games to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at the 3:03 mark of the first period.

It was the seventh consecutive time the Blues surrendered the first goal on home ice.

Stastny evened it with a power-play goal midway through the first. Stastny has seven points, including four goals, in his last seven games.

Hoffman regained the lead for the Senators with a power-play goal with 6:34 left in the second period. Hoffman scored his third goal in his last four games after Kyle Turris’ shot went off Robert Bortuzzo and deflected right to his stick.

Ryan made it 3-1 Senators 85 seconds later. Hutton thought he had Ryan Dzingel’s shot covered with his pad, but the whistle never blew and Ryan banged the rebound into the net.

It was Ryan’s 18th goal and 32nd point in 25 career games against the Blues.

Shattenkirk scored with 46 seconds left in the second to cut Ottawa’s lead to 3-2. Shattenkirk extended his points streak against the Senators to four games.

Steen scored the Blues’ second power-play goal of the game to tie it 3-3 at the 1:35 mark of the third period.

