On an Edmonton Oilers team that sometimes feels like Connor McDavid and everyone else, the left winger Patrick Maroon has found a home.

As a top-line forward, a goal scorer, a tough guy, and an occasional shedder of public tears.

One of a handful of role players who have emerged during the NHL playoffs to share the spotlight with Art Ross Trophy winner McDavid, the former Anaheim Duck is part of a group of players, along with Oscar Klefbom, Zach Kassian, David Desharnais and Anton Slepyshev, that are well-known in Edmonton but captured national attention in the first round with big goals and gutsy play.

Among them, Maroon is a particular favourite of fans, and will almost certainly frustrate supporters of the opposing Anaheim Ducks when the teams open their second-round series on Wednesday night at Honda Center.

In one game this season, he dropped his gloves against Zdeno Chara, Boston’s 6-foot-9 defenceman. Two of his 10 fights came against future Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla – on successive shifts. After Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning claimed he injured McDavid last season on purpose, Maroon pounded and pinned him to the ice.

Playing mostly on a line with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he has 28 goals so far in the regular season and playoffs – more than twice as many as he scored in any other year. He is 227 pounds and a bull around the net, but off the ice has been unafraid to show his fragile side.

In December, he wept during an interview following a game in St. Louis, his hometown. Watching a replay of the goal he scored that night, he was surprised when cameras caught his nine-year-old son, Anthony, wearing his father’s sweater and celebrating in the crowd.

“It’s pretty cool,” Maroon said, and then he started to sob. “I don’t get to see him much.”

Maroon was only 20 and playing minor-league hockey when Anthony was born. He lives with his mother in St. Louis, so the time father and son spend together is limited. They talk almost every day on FaceTime, and when he plays, Maroon wears a gold chain emblazoned with Anthony’s birthday around his neck.

“I am an intense guy, and sometimes I get emotional,” Maroon said following practice on Monday in Edmonton. “It is part of being human. That is just me.”

Maroon’s career had stalled when he came to the Oilers for a pick and a prospect. Anaheim was so eager to unload him that it agreed to pay 25 per cent of his $1.9-million-a-year (U.S.) contract over the next two seasons.

He ended up with 14 points in the final 16 games last year, and had a career-high 42 this season while helping the Oilers reach the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. They got Maroon for a fourth-round draft pick and a defensive prospect, and then suddenly he blossomed.

“The Oilers gave me an opportunity to play with some good players and prove I could use my big body to score in this league,” said Maroon, who turned 29 on Sunday. “I want to be a part of this team for a while. I think history is going to be made here.”

Edmonton advanced to the second round by beating San Jose in six games. Anaheim, which finished two points ahead of the Oilers in the Pacific Division, swept Calgary in four.

The Oilers are bigger and tougher than the Sharks, who are just the type of opponent Edmonton general manager Peter Chiarelli had in mind when he added Maroon, Kassian and Milan Lucic to the roster over the last year-and-a-half. They all have big bodies, and are intimidating.

“This is going to be a huge challenge, but I think we are ready,” Maroon said. “They are going to hit us, and come after every puck. I think we match up really well. It is going to be an exciting series.”

Maroon has charmed fans in Edmonton with his earnestness and ability to annoy opponents. Last year, Vancouver’s Derek Dorsett was ejected after squirting Maroon with a water bottle in one game. In another, Maroon scooped up a puck that the Ducks were trying to preserve for a dressing-room display and defiantly skated away.

“There was no way I was going to hand it over to them,” he said.

He came back to training camp this year in the best shape of his life. He shed more than 20 pounds over the summer, and scored the first goal in the Oilers’ new arena, Rogers Place, on opening night. He got his first hat trick in Boston on Jan. 5, the same evening he duked it out, unsuccessfully, against Chara.

The fact that he lost the fight doesn’t matter. The fact that he was game for one says much about him.

After parts of five so-so seasons in Anaheim, life is good for him in Edmonton. Fans call him the Big Rig because he is built like an 18-wheeler. He has introduced his own clothing line, and has had a sandwich named after him at a local tavern.

The Hat Trick Maroon Burger includes a beef patty topped with meat from St. Louis-style ribs, jalapenos and melted gouda.

“Every week, we feature burgers as cameos, and his was the best-selling cameo of the year,” said Mike Rebalkin, one of the three owners of the Next Act Pub.

After he got the hat trick against the Bruins, Rebalkin sent Maroon a message on social media. Maroon, who looks like a pub guy if there ever was one, with beard and spiky hair, messaged him right back.

“He is a super, down-to-earth guy,” Rebalkin said.

