Craig Anderson made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night despite playing without three of their top forwards.

Ottawa was without Mark Stone (22 goals), Mike Hoffman (19 goals) and Bobby Ryan (12 goals) after all three were injured over the weekend. Ryan will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a broken finger, while Stone (neck) and Hoffman (groin) are day to day.

Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson scored for Ottawa, which swept the three-game season series with the Devils while allowing only two goals.

Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey and Cory Schneider made 21 saves. The Devils have lost two in a row and three of four.

Turris gave the Senators the lead 59 seconds into the second period after the Devils twice failed to get the puck out of their own end. The centre fired the puck behind the New Jersey goal line, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau retrieved it and found Ryan Dzingel in the left circle. He sent a cross-ice pass to Turris for a shot into an open net for his 20th goal.

Karlsson has points in six straight games after stretching the lead to 2-0 early in the third period with a power-play goal from the left circle. He beat a screened Schneider over the shoulder.

With Tom Pyatt off for delay of game, Zajac got the Devils within a goal, putting a rebound of Joseph Blandisi’s shot into an open net at 6:37.

Anderson, whose wife Nicolle is battling throat cancer, was outstanding in the first two periods. He stopped deflections by Adam Henrique and Jacob Josefson in the first period and shots in close in each of the first two periods by Mike Cammalleri, who returned to the lineup after being benched for two games.

He stopped a deflection by Zajac in close in the final minute.

