The struggling New York Islanders fired coach Jack Capuano on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Stephen Whyno

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Associated Press

The New York Islanders have fired coach Jack Capuano.

Assistant general manager/coach Doug Weight will serve as Capuano’s interim replacement. GM Garth Snow announced the move Tuesday.

The Islanders were 17-17-8 and are in last place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

This was Capuano’s seventh season as Islanders coach. New York went 227-192-64 under Capuano and made three playoff appearances.

The organization is under new ownership that is expected to look at wholesale changes in the off-season.

