Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba and Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa compete for control of the puck during a game in Dallas. Trouba has ended his holdout and signed a two-year deal to stay in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba and Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa compete for control of the puck during a game in Dallas. Trouba has ended his holdout and signed a two-year deal to stay in Winnipeg. (Tony Gutierrez/The Canadian Press / AP)

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

Defenceman Jacob Trouba has re-signed with the Winnipeg Jets.

The two-year deal will pay Trouba US$2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2017-18.

Trouba missed Winnipeg’s training camp and the start of the season while sitting out over a dispute with the team.

Trouba’s agent Kurt Overhardt said in a September press release that the 22-year-old blue-liner wanted an opportunity to play somewhere else, citing Winnipeg’s logjam of defenceman.

The Jets originally selected Trouba with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft.

The Rochester, Mich., native has played 211 regular-season games with Winnipeg and has 23 goals and 72 points.

