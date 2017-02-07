Jake Allen made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season and Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5).

Andrew Hammond, making his first start since Dec. 18, when he suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the next seven weeks, was decent making 24 saves.

Hammond didn’t have a lot of support from the Senators (27-18-6), who haven’t scored a goal in two straight games. Ottawa is now 1-3-1 in its last five and have allowed ten goals in its last two.

Hammond getting the start allowed the Senators to give Mike Condon a break who had made 27 consecutive appearances prior to Tuesday’s game.

The Blues played the second of a five-game road trip. St. Louis has now won five of its last seven road games after winning just five of its first 17.

The 16,787 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre headed for the exits after St. Louis made it 4-0 midway through the third as Steen scored on his own rebound after a Mike Hoffman giveaway. Minutes later Tarasenko scored his second and Barbashev made it 6-0 on yet another giveaway.

Berglund jumped on a rebound for an early power-play goal in the third that allowed the Blues to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Senators challenged the play believing St. Louis was offside, but the review was inconclusive and the goal stood.

Tarasenko gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second as he was left all alone and Paul Stastny fed him a great pass leaving Hammond with little chance.

The Blues opened the scoring early in the second as Paajarvi had some good speed coming down the wing and managed to beat Hammond high.

Hammond was tested in the opening minutes of the game and made a couple of good saves on Jori Lehtera and Kenny Agostino. Outshot 13-5 in the first by the Blues the Senators needed Hammond to be solid to keep things scoreless.

The Senators played the first of a four-game homestand, the longest for the remainder of the season.

Notes: Ottawa C Curtis Lazar was a healthy scratch for the second time in four games. D Fredrik Claesson was also a healthy scratch for the Senators. St. Louis RW Nail Yakupov, RW Dmitrij Jaskin and D Carl Gunnarsson were a healthy scratch.

