Jannik Hansen’s job is pretty simple once Henrik and Daniel Sedin start buzzing — find an opening and wait for something special.

“Whenever they get the puck you let them do their thing,” said the veteran winger. “Somehow, some way the puck always tends to find you.

“It’s what they do. It shouldn’t surprise anybody.”

Hansen scored twice on setups from the talented twins, and Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves Tuesday as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1.

Playing in his fifth game after missing the previous 16 with broken ribs, Hansen was elevated to the top line last week and now has three goals in his last two outings after also scoring in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus.

“Jannik brings a lot of speed to our line and gives us a lot more room to work down low and off the rush,” said Henrik Sedin, who set up both Hansen goals. “He’s done a great job since he’s been back.”

Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat, into an empty net, also scored for Vancouver (14-16-3), which was thoroughly outplayed in the first period before turning things around.

“We came out in the first and had a tough time skating, couldn’t keep up,” said Baertschi. “The biggest thing was our battle level wasn’t high in the first, but we were able to make up for it in the second and third.”

Blake Wheeler replied for Winnipeg (15-17-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots in taking the loss for the Jets, who in a scheduling quirk will remain in Vancouver and play the Canucks again on Thursday.

“A lot of the stuff we’d like to handle better,” said Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice. “That was probably how we got into the trouble ... we were looking to create things when we didn’t need to.”

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Hansen scored his second of the night and fifth of the season at 3:19 of the third. The veteran winger took a pass from Daniel Sedin at the blue line and delayed for a moment before ripping a shot past Hellebuyck with Henrik Sedin stationed in front.

“If there’s no screen it’s an easy save,” said Hansen, who has been bumped up to the first line at different times throughout his career. “It’s all about getting some traffic in front. That was textbook.”

Baertschi then stretched the lead to 3-1 just 3:21 later when he blocked Dustin Byfuglien’s point shot and moved in alone on Hellebuyck before finishing a slick backhand move for his seventh.

The Canucks forward said the shot off his foot was still numb from the hulking defenceman’s blast when he went to the bench.

“It hurt like hell,” he said. “I’ll do anything to get a breakaway in this league.”

Markstrom made a great save on Jets rookie phenom Patrik Laine in the dying seconds of a Vancouver penalty with under five minutes to go as Winnipeg turned up the pressure, but Horvat killed any thoughts of a comeback when he scored his 10th into an empty net with 2:14 left in regulation.

Trailing 1-0 after the first, the Canucks got even thanks to a great shift from Hansen and the Sedins. Vancouver cycled the puck in the Winnipeg zone for nearly 40 seconds before Henrik Sedin’s weak pass in front found its way to Hansen, who beat Hellebuyck with a quick shot at 9:18.

“Whenever you score your line looks good,” said Hansen. “We were starting to control the puck a little bit more, having more extended shifts in the other team’s end.”

The Canucks had two great chances to take the lead late in the period, but couldn’t quite find the range. Hellebuyck stopped Markus Granlund on a breakaway from the hash marks after a turnover with his pad. Hellebuyck then nearly gifted Vancouver the lead with just over a minute to go when he gave the puck away to Horvat behind the Jets’ goal, but the netminder scrambled back into his crease to stop Baertschi.

Winnipeg, now 5-11-2 on the road this season, opened the scoring with 5:52 left in the first when the league’s 25th-ranked power play connected off the rush. Wheeler took a pass from Byfuglien and blew past Canucks defenceman Alex Biega before cutting in on Markstrom to score his 10th.

The Jets had a number of other chances in the opening 20 minutes, including great opportunities for both Andrew Copp and Drew Stafford right in front of Markstrom, while Byfuglien rang another shot off the crossbar.

“We played 40 good minutes today,” said Hansen. “That was enough, but obviously the start was not what we wanted.”

Notes: Winnipeg forward Nic Petan returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ... Canucks defenceman Christopher Tanev, who turned 27 years old on Tuesday, and brother Brandon Tanev, a forward for the Jets, played against each other in the NHL for the first time.

