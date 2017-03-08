Nick Bonino had a hat trick and Evgeni Malkin scored a pair of goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins won their third straight game with a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Justin Schultz and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins (41-16-8), while Malkin added an assist for a three-point night. Mark Streit and Conor Sheary each had a pair of helpers and Chad Ruhwedel recorded three assists.

Three of Pittsburgh’s goals were scored during a 57-second span in the second period, including two on the power play.

Matt Murray made 31 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who were beginning a season-long, five-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck, making his 12th straight start, was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots for the Jets. He was replaced by Michael Hutchinson, who made 14 stops in relief.

Shawn Matthais, Nikolaj Ehlers, Dustin Byfuglien and Marko Dano scored for Winnipeg (30-32-6).

The first period kept fans entertained with some retaliation, fights, an ejection and a 3-2 Jets lead.

Just over three minutes into the period, Jets captain Blake Wheeler and Malkin dropped the gloves. In the team’s last meeting Feb. 16 in Pittsburgh, Malkin hit Wheeler in the head and only drew a minor interference penalty.

Wheeler ended up punching Malkin to the ice to loud cheers from fans at MTS Centre.

Two seconds after the pair went to the penalty box, Jets forward Chris Thorburn also dropped the gloves with winger Tom Sestito, who was called up earlier in the day from the minors.

Matthais opened the scoring at 4:18, but Bonino put in his first goal 25 seconds later.

Jets forward Andrew Copp then had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference, but 32 seconds later Ehlers scored for a 2-1 lead.

Malkin netted his 30th goal of the season at 11:57 and then Sestito got a game misconduct for checking veteran Winnipeg defenceman Tobias Enstrom from behind into the boards. Enstrom left the game and didn’t return.

Sestito had just 1:02 of ice time, but was able to rack up 20 minutes in penalties before his ejection.

Byfuglien regained a 3-2 lead when he used a rebound to put the puck under Murray at 16:10.

Pittsburgh had a two-man advantage midway in second period and struck fast and hard in 57 seconds.

Schultz and Bonino each scored on the power play at 9:09 and 9:29, respectively, and Malkin made it 5-3 at 10:06.

Bonino then earned the hat trick with his 12th goal of the season at 18:32. Some local Pittsburgh fans even threw hats on the ice.

In keeping with the chippy theme, Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry exited the game at 14:16 of the third after getting a 10-minute misconduct following his late hit on Malkin.

Guentzel scored his ninth at 16:02 and Dano finished it off with his fourth at 18:45.

