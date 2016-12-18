Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime, and John Tortorella picked up his 500th victory as an NHL head coach on Sunday as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3.

Brandon Saad, with two, and Cam Atkinson, with a goal and an assist, scored in regulation for red-hot Columbus (20-5-4), which has won nine in a row and has points in 11 straight games (10-0-1). Alexander Wennberg added two assists for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves for his league-leading 19th win of the season.

Brandon Sutter, Daniel Sedin and Jannik Hansen replied for Vancouver (13-16-3), while Ryan Miller finished with 21 stops.

Jones scored his fifth of the season on a two-on-one break with Atkinson in the extra period after Vancouver’s Ben Hutton hit the post at the other end.

Down 2-0 after two periods, the Canucks got one back when Brandon Sutter scored his ninth of the season on a power play, and third goal in as many games, at 2 minutes 51 seconds in the third.

Vancouver, which picked up a much-needed 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday following a demoralizing road trip, then evened things when Sedin’s slap shot from well out deflected off Columbus defenceman Jack Johnson’s skate and passed a surprised Bobrovsky at 7:42.

The Blue Jackets retook the lead with 4:39 in regulation when Saad scored his second of the game on a nice feed from Wennberg, but Hansen tied it on a shot that went off Columbus defenceman Ryan Murray with 1:09 left on the clock.

The all-time wins leader among American-born coaches, Tortorella’s milestone came in a building where he had one of his most forgettable seasons behind an NHL bench.

Tortorella was dismissed after one tumultuous year with the Canucks in 2013-14, a campaign that saw the club miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The fiery Boston native got off to a good start in Vancouver, but things quickly started to unravel. Tortorella was involved in an ugly incident where he attempted to charge into the Calgary Flames’ locker room, and he also benched star goalie Roberto Luongo for the showcase Heritage Classic game, a move that ultimately led to the netminder’s trade to the Florida Panthers.

Tied 0-0 after Sunday’s opening 20 minutes, the Blue Jackets’ top-ranked power play went to work in the second. Atkinson scored his 11th goal of the season on a rebound off a point shot from Zach Werenski at 1:10 with Vancouver defenceman Luca Sbisa off in the box for interference.

Sbisa was then whistled for slashing midway through the period, and Columbus, which entered play clicking at 25.9 per cent with the man advantage, made Vancouver pay when Scott Hartnell fed a no-look, cross-crease pass to Saad at the side of the net for his 10th with 6:42 left.

The teams combined for just nine shots in a sleepy and scoreless first period – six by Columbus and three from Vancouver – but each had a great opportunity to grab the lead.

Henrik Sedin missed a wide-open net after taking a slick saucer pass from Daniel Sedin in the game’s opening moments for the Canucks, while Miller stretched to make a tremendous pad save on William Karlsson at the other end off a feed from Matt Calvert with eight minutes left.

Before the game, the Canucks said that defenceman Erik Gudbranson will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his wrist. The team said a timeline on his recovery will be provided after the procedure.

