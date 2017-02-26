Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist to help the Calgary Flames beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday.

Micheal Ferland also scored for the Flames. They have earned at least one point in six straight games, going 5-0-1 in that stretch to move into playoff position in the Western Conference.

Victor Rask scored on the power play for Carolina. The Hurricanes have lost six of seven to fall into last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Brian Elliott made 34 saves for the Flames, with his best coming with roughly 15 minutes to play when he stopped Jeff Skinner from point-blank range.

Eddie Lack finished with 21 saves. He made his second straight start for Carolina.

Gaudreau had his third two-goal game of the season, scoring the go-ahead goal with 5:10 left in the second period when he scooped up his own rebound and slipped it past Lack. Gaudreau tacked on an insurance goal with 8:55 remaining in the third with a wrist shot.

His scoring binge came after Ferland tied it on a breakaway, splitting the Hurricanes’ defencemen and beating Lack high with 13:55 left in the second.

It came after Rask put Carolina up 1-0 at 4:54 of the first, beating Elliott with a wrist shot from the circle for his first goal since Jan. 13.

