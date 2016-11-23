Chad Johnson made 34 saves for his second shutout in five starts, leading the Calgary Flames over the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Troy Brouwer and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary, which has sought stability between the pipes during an up-and-down early part of the season. The Flames, whose maligned special teams came up big in this one, have traded wins and losses for five games.

Johnson also blanked the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 15 and is 4-1 in his past five starts.

Columbus dropped to 10-3-3 in its last 16 and has lost two straight at home since rolling off seven wins in a row, a franchise record.

Calgary, ranked 29th in penalty killing entering the game, was perfect during a long Columbus power play in the second period, and then its league-worst power play added a goal in the third.

Calgary led 1-0 despite being significantly outshot before Ferland snapped one past Sergei Bobrovsky from the slot at 6:25 of the third. Leading to the score, Dennis Wideman kept the puck in the zone on a play that Markus Hannikainen tried to skate out of the zone.

Johnson did the rest, calmly turning aside numerous Columbus shots.

After a scoreless first period the action picked up in the second. Matthew Tkachuk’s double minor for high-sticking 14 seconds in put the Blue Jackets on the man advantage, but the league’s top power play only mustered one shot over 4 minutes. The Flames allowed three power-play scores Monday in a loss at Buffalo.

Calgary snatched the momentum and took the lead shortly after aided by a bad sequence for Seth Jones.

Jones was flat-footed in his own zone when his pass was easily intercepted by Brouwer at the blue line. Kris Versteeg got the puck and marched around Jones, threading a pass back to Brouwer for a doorstep tap-in to make it 1-0 at 6:35.

Five minutes later, Cam Atkinson zoomed in on a breakaway but Johnson gloved his shot.

