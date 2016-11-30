Chad Johnson made 39 saves and Freddie Hamilton and Kris Versteeg scored in the opening minute of the game as the Calgary Flames beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 on Wednesday.

Hamilton one-timed a centring pass from Micheal Ferland past Jhonas Enroth high on the glove side for his first of the season 19 seconds in. Thirty seconds later, Versteeg buried his third of the year. Sean Monahan was initially stopped from the slot but Enroth kicked the rebound onto Versteeg’s tape.

It was the first time Calgary had scored twice in the opening minute of a game since Mar. 11, 1987 against the Hartford Whalers. The last time any NHL team did that was Philadelphia against the New York Islanders on April 9, 2011.

Johnson has started eight of the last 10 games, going 6-2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .951 save percentage and a career-best three shutouts.

Matt Stajan also scored for Calgary (11-13-2), which won for just the fourth time at home (4-7-0). The Flames improved to 6-3-1 in their last 10.

Toronto (10-9-4) has split the opening two games of its Western Canada road trip, which wraps up Saturday night in Vancouver. The Leafs have lost 10 of their last 11 games in Calgary.

Johnson had to make 14 saves in a hectic third period, including throwing up his glove to deny Mitch Marner on a breakaway.

Johnson also dealt with the Leafs’ pressure against the Flames 30th-ranked penalty kill late in the second period, making five stops in the two-minute barrage to keep it 3-0.

Enroth was making only his fourth start of the season after Frederik Andersen’s 28-save win Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Enroth, who finished with 26 saves, is 0-3-1.

Leading 2-0, Calgary surged in front 3-0 at 15:49 of the first when a hard centring pass from the team leading scorer Michael Frolik was re-directed in by Stajan in front.

The Flames entered the night having scored 27 goals in their last 16 games.

