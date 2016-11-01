Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Kane scored his third of the season on a dazzling play in the first, and then set up Artem Anismov’s tiebreaking power-play goal at 7:44 of the third. Anisimov extended his career-best point streak to eight games with his team-best seventh goal of the season.

With Sam Bennett in the penalty box for tripping, Kane made a perfect pass to Anisimov in front for the redirect. Tyler Motte added his third of the season on a nice rush, making it 3-1 at 12:44, and Kane assisted on Artemi Panarin’s sliding empty-netter with 3:01 left.

Corey Crawford finished with 33 saves after posting his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Michael Frolik scored a short-handed goal for Calgary, which beat Chicago 3-2 on Kris Versteeg’s goal in the seventh round of a shootout on Oct. 24. Brian Elliott finished with 17 stops in the opener of a four-game road trip.

The Blackhawks won for the fourth time in five games, but a couple of the biggest cheers of the night were for a baseball game some 350 miles away. About 20 minutes before the puck dropped, there was a roar in the concourse when Kris Bryant homered to give the Cubs an early lead against the Indians in Game 6 of the World Series.

There were more cheers and high-fives with about 4:15 left in the first, celebrating Addison Russell’s grand slam.

Moments later, Kane gave the crowd something to cheer about on the ice. The reigning NHL MVP skated around Calgary defenceman TJ Brodie, and then away from Deryk Engelland and Mikael Backlund before beating Elliott low on the glove side for a 1-0 lead at 18:58.

Chicago had a chance to add to its advantage when Calgary was whistled for too many men on the ice in the second, but Backlund made a great pass to Frolik for a tying tap-in goal at 7:06.

It was still tied before the Blackhawks scored four times in the third, helped by another solid performance by Ansimov. The Russian centre, off to a fast start, also got an assist on Niklas Hjalmarsson’s second of the season at 18:16.

