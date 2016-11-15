Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck before scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Ottawa Senators won, 3-2, in a shootout. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck before scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on November 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Ottawa Senators won, 3-2, in a shootout. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HOCKEY

Karlsson’s shootout goal lifts Senators past Flyers, 3-2 Add to ...

PHILADELPHIA

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Erik Karlsson scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Mark Stone and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for the Senators, who have won three of their last four. Craig Anderson had 33 saves through overtime and stopped all five Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker.

Nick Cousins and Michael Raffl had Philadelphia’s goals, and Steve Mason finished with 24 saves. The Flyers have lost four of five.

Turris tied the score on a wraparound with 1:59 left in regulation. He then had a chance to get the winner in overtime on a 2-on-1 with Karlsson, but was stopped by Mason.

Ottawa is now 10-5-1 even though it has scored two or fewer goals in regulation in 10 straight games.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog