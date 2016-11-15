Erik Karlsson scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Mark Stone and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for the Senators, who have won three of their last four. Craig Anderson had 33 saves through overtime and stopped all five Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker.

Nick Cousins and Michael Raffl had Philadelphia’s goals, and Steve Mason finished with 24 saves. The Flyers have lost four of five.

Turris tied the score on a wraparound with 1:59 left in regulation. He then had a chance to get the winner in overtime on a 2-on-1 with Karlsson, but was stopped by Mason.

Ottawa is now 10-5-1 even though it has scored two or fewer goals in regulation in 10 straight games.

Report Typo/Error