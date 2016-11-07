The Ducks haven’t lost at home to the Calgary Flames since before the 2004-05 NHL lockout.

The streak’s start even predates Rick Carlyle’s first tenure with Anaheim.

Ryan Kesler scored two power-play goals, Jonathan Bernier had 25 saves and the Ducks beat the Flames 4-1 for their 24th consecutive home win against Calgary.

The victory broke the Philadelphia Flyers’ mark of 23 straight wins at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins from February 1980 through January 1987.

Carlyle and the Ducks are mystified by the run, and captain Ryan Getzlaf said any streak is “pretty amazing in this league.”

“You string some wins together and maybe they don’t feel as comfortable in this building,” said Clayton Stoner, who scored the opening goal.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Ducks.

Alex Chiasson had a goal for the Flames, who have not won at Honda Center since Jan. 19, 2004. Chad Johnson made 17 saves.

“For us, we want to ride the wave. And for them, they’d like it to crash, right?” said Carlyle, who returned this season for his second tenure as Ducks coach. He also led Anaheim from 2006-12.

After Stoner and Chiasson scored in the first period, Kesler put the Ducks ahead 2-1 early in the second with his third power-play goal of the season. Kesler and Corey Perry were creating traffic in front of Johnson when Getzlaf passed in to Perry. The puck slid to Kesler at the top of the crease, and he lifted it in from there.

Kesler got his other goal with 6:31 left in the third in similar fashion. Getzlaf shot into a screen set by Perry, and the puck again found Kesler atop the crease for a quick putback score.

In between Kesler’s goals, Cogliano followed up his own miss on a 2-on-1 break to extend the Ducks’ lead to 3-1 7:54 into the second.

Getzlaf had three assists, tying Teemu Selanne’s team record of 531 career assists. Getzlaf and Selanne played together for eight seasons, and the only Ducks player with his number retired sent Getzlaf a text message recently letting him know about the upcoming mark.

“He’s well aware of it. He bugs me, are you kidding me?” Getzlaf said. “It’s a big honour for me to have spent as much of my career here as I have. Those things are a natural progression and hopefully they continue. Being up there with Tee is a big honour for me.”

Aside from a brief first-period flurry after veteran Deryk Engelland got into a fight with Jared Boll, the Flames had no answers for the second consecutive night after getting pasted 5-0 at Los Angeles.

“It’s tough to win many games when you are not putting more than one in the net,” Flames defenceman Mark Giordano said. “We just got to find a way to score ugly ones.”

The Flames were outscored 16-5 during their four-game road trip.

