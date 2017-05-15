Sometimes it seems like everything the Ottawa Senators do, they do backwards.

They attack by staying back and blocking the middle.

They don’t practice and now don’t even have morning skates.

Their most formidable offensive weapon is a…defenceman.

And that star player, who is also their captain, is already golfing – despite his team being in Eastern Conference final against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Monday was Game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the day after Erik Karlsson played the legendary Oakmont Country Club, site of nine U.S. Opens.

“Not great,” Karlsson said of his Sunday round.

And “not great” on Monday, either, as the Senators fell 1-0 in Game 2.

It appeared the game was headed again for overtime, only to come to an abrupt end when Pittsburgh forward Phil Kessel came over the blueline took a shot that was blocked but shot again successfully to give the Penguins the victory.

The series now tied at one game apiece, it will move to Ottawa for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher had said before the game that they didn’t want to give up two-on-one rushes or breakaways. “Those are the freebies that will kill you,” he said.

Instead, the winning goal came off what appeared to be but another routine block by the solid Ottawa defence.

Game 2 was certainly far more exciting than the opening game in this series, won 2-1 in overtime by the Senators. That tensions were high was illustrated magnificently early in the second period, with still no score, Pittsburgh’s scoring stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kessel got into a nasty shouting match on the bench.

No one knows what was said; no one needs it spelled out.

Malkin had the first chance of the game when the big Russian got in alone on Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson in the opening moments, but Anderson, who has been superb all playoffs, easily turned the scoring attempt away.

Compared to Saturday’s match, this one was high-spirited, faster and at times chaotic, with far more superior scoring chances.

It was also more physical, with Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf crushing Pittsburg forward Bryan Rust as Rust came across the Ottawa blueline early in the opening period. The clean, open-ice check left Rust scrambling just to get back to the bench. He immediately went to the Pittsburgh dressingroom. Rust’s place on the Sidney Crosby line was taken by speedy Conor Sheary.

Another Penguin, defenceman Justin Schultz also left the ice after a hard check against the boards from Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman. Neither Rust nor Schultz returned for the second period.

Ottawa lucked into a man advantage early courtesy of a crowd-displeasing trip called on Sheary. The Ottawa power play, coming into this match running at a 0-16 pace over the past five playoff matches, was dreadful right up until Marc Stone had a point-blank chance but Stone could not put the puck past the quick pad of Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury came into Game 2 with a 3-1 record in games that followed a playoff loss. The Penguins also had history on their side, having gone 27-12 in previous Game 2s played at home, including the previous five in a row.

Fleury and his team can now add another plus to those figures.

Kessel’s goal came off an attempted shot and then a re-load. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan had said his team seemed “a little bit stagnant” in Saturday’s loss and he implored them “to shoot pucks more.” Kessel obviously listened.

Crosby’s recovery from a mild concussion suffered in Pittsburgh’s series with the Washington Capitals continues to be a concern. The star centre had 11 points in seven games prior to suffering, whereas in the five games since he had no goals and only three assists.

In Saturday’s overtime loss, he had been held scoreless and was again held off the scoresheet – apart from the penalty list – on Monday. The Senators are acutely aware, however, that he has always enjoyed considerable success against Ottawa in the playoffs, with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 21 prior playoff games involving the two teams. He will not be ignored in Ottawa.

Crosby certainly seemed involved this night compared to the previous match. He was vocal – just ask Malkin and Kessel – and he was physical. On a second period power play, Crosby’s linemate Jake Guentzel might have put the Penguins ahead but for an Ottawa goalpost. Through two periods, whenever the dominant Penguins did penetrate deeply, they could not foil either the Ottawa defence or Anderson, who was particularly brilliant in the third period.

As for Fleury, he was hardly tested as much, though he did make one marvelous save on Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel, who was alone at the side of the net but could not get it past Fleury.

Late in the second it seemed Ottawa might once again score the opening goal. Clarke MacArthur stole a puck in the Pittsburgh end and found himself all alone with only Fleury to beat.

For reasons that may never be known, MacArthur elected to try a drop pass between his own skates – to no one….

The Penguins completely took over the third period – Ottawa without a single shot on goal until past Kessel’s goal at the 13:05 mark – but they could not do what was necessary.

What is now necessary is for the Senators to regroup, to realize that the Penguins met in Game 2 were not the Penguins encountered in Game 1.

Adjust, or else they will all soon be golfing.

