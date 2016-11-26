Kyle Turris scored his team-leading tenth goal to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Dion Phaneuf also scored for the Senators (13-7-1), who have won three straight. Craig Anderson, making his fourth straight start, made 32 saves.

Sebastian Aho scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes (8-8-4), who wrapped up their three-game road trip with a 1-2-0 record. Cam Ward made 22 saves.

Both teams had a number of chances in the third period, but Anderson and Ward were solid giving the 18,042 at Canadian Tire Centre plenty to get excited about.

Turris gave the Senators a 2-1 lead at 16:28 of the third as he was able to beat Ward high stick side.

The Hurricanes challenged the goal believing it was offside and while it was close, the goal stood.

Ottawa had a number of solid chances in the second but remained tied after 40 minutes.

Phaneuf tied the game 1-1 at 6:15 of the second with his second goal of the season.

Ryan Dzingel did some great work, was patient and found Phaneuf who stepped into the slot and buried it past Ward.

After a slow start to the game the Senators finished the period strong, but trailed 1-0.

For the 11th straight game Ottawa gave up the first goal. Carolina opened the scoring at 11:24 of the first as Aho put a shot on goal and while Anderson made the stop, the rebound went in off Ottawa’s Tom Pyatt.

Saturday’s game marked Erik Karlsson’s 500th NHL game, all played with the Senators.

Notes: Senators D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. Carolina D Klas Dahlbeck, D Ryan Murphy and LW Brock McGinn were a healthy scratch. G Eddie Lack remains sidelined with a concussion.

