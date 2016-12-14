Kevin Labanc scored the shootout winner as the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 Wednesday night.

Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns and Chris Tierney scored in regulation for the Sharks (18-11-5) as Martin Jones made 29 saves.

Bobby Ryan, Kyle Turris and Dion Phaneuf scored for the Senators (16-11-3), who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Mike Condon, making his fourth straight start, made 26 saves.

After 40 minutes it was tied 2-2, and the Senators had a tough final 20 minutes just to earn a single point.

Ottawa was without Turris for much of the third as he sat in the penalty box after being handed a 10-minute misconduct at 19:40 of the second. Midway through the period things got ugly as Mike Hoffman cross-checked Logan Couture up high from behind and was given a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Patrick Marleau appeared to score on the power play, but the goal was challenged and upon review was ruled offside. The Sharks were 0 for 7 on the power play.

Phaneuf gave the Senators the lead with a power-play goal at 16:14, but just over a minute later the Sharks tied it as Tierney beat Condon with a wrist shot.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic got tangled up with captain Erik Karlsson and appeared to spear him late in the second period. Turris went after Vlasic and ended up with a minor penalty for instigating, five for fighting and a 10-minute misconduct.

Down 2-1, Mark Stone made a great cross-crease pass to Turris, who buried it to tie things up with under three minutes in the second.

Burns had given the Sharks a 2-1 lead midway through the second on a great individual effort as he easily got around Ben Harpur, playing just his sixth NHL game, and put it behind Condon.

San Jose opened the scoring at 5:57 of the first period as Couture dropped a no-look pass to Pavelski all alone at the side of the net.

The Senators tied it less than two minutes later as Ryan Dzingel found Ryan in front and he beat Martin Jones far side. It was Ryan’s first goal since Oct. 30th and just his fourth of the season.

Prior to the game the Senators recognized Chris Neil for playing 1,000 NHL games. Neil becomes just the third player in Senators franchise history to reach the milestone.

