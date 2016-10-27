Rookie Patrik Laine scored twice on the power play as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Thursday.

The Jets have scored five power-play goals this season, with the 18-year-old Laine netting four of them.

Winnipeg rookie forward Kyle Connor scored his first NHL goal and defenceman Tyler Myers got his team on the scoreboard 15 seconds into the first period.

The Jets had a 3-0 lead heading into the third before Stars forward Tyler Seguin scored his fourth goal of the season 33 seconds into the period.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets (3-4-0), who had lost their two previous games.

Antti Niemi stopped 32 shots for Dallas (3-3-1).

The Stars had defeated the Jets 3-2 Tuesday in the first game of the home-and-home set between the clubs.

Myers took advantage of a loose puck bouncing off the boards in the Dallas end to fire a one-timer from the point past Niemi.

Both teams then took turns on the power play, but neither capitalized.

Dallas had a two-man advantage for 1:16, then the Jets got on the power play and fired eight shots on Niemi in just over a minute and a half of action in the Stars’ end.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Connor then went down the ice on a 2-on-1 at even strength, with Ehlers passing the puck across the ice for Connor’s high shot and the 2-0 lead at 16:12.

Connor, who was a healthy scratch in Tuesday’s loss, was playing his sixth game of the season.

Winnipeg outshot Dallas 22-13 in the opening period.

The Jets had gone into the game only holding a lead for a total 17:02 in their first six games.

Laine’s fifth goal of the season at 4:30 was scored on the power play eight seconds after Stars defenceman John Klingberg went to the penalty box for hooking.

His goal marked the first time this season Winnipeg held a three-goal lead, and the first time the Jets hadn’t trailed going into the third period.

Dallas avoided the shutout when Seguin fired the puck into the top right corner of the net.

Seconds after the goal, Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien crashed into the boards after getting tangled up with Stars forward Antoine Roussel, but only went to the dressing room for a few minutes.

Laine scored his second power-play goal of the game with six seconds left in a two-man advantage on a shot into the left side of the net that made it 4-1 at 10:17.

The Jets head to Colorado for a game Friday against the Avalanche. Dallas travels to play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

