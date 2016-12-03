Patrik Laine set up Bryan Little for an overtime goal and also got his 16th score of the season, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.

Laine pushed a backhanded pass across the slot to Little 17 seconds into OT, helping Winnipeg end a six-game road losing streak. Laine tied Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for the NHL goals lead with a score assisted by Little midway through the second period.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 20 of 22 shots to get his first win since Oct. 28, snapping a string of four straight losses. Chris Thorburn also scored for Winnipeg.

Alexander Steen and Dmitrij Jaskin scored for St. Louis. The Blues fell to 11-1-3 at home, ending their six-game home winning streak. The Blues have a point in their last 12 home games.

Carter Hutton stopped 20 of 23 shots and has lost his last four games.

Little won it with his second goal of the season, blowing past Alexander Steen before one-touching Laine’s pass to complete a 2-on-1 rush.

Thorburn opened the scoring with a short-handed goal. St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko fanned on a shot attempt, leaving the puck for Blake Wheeler to lead a 2-on-1 break down the ice.

Steen got St. Louis on the board 5:16 into the second period with his third goal of the season and first since Oct. 22. The goal was the 200th of Steen’s career.

Jaskin scored his first goal of the season 2:10 later, elevating a shot just over Hutchison’s right pad.

Laine buried a feed from Little to tie it 9:18 into the second period.

NOTES

Steen also got his 150th goal with St. Louis. ... C Kyle Brodziak played his 100th game with the Blues. ... St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo left with a lower-body injury early in the second period and did not return. ... Winnipeg C Mark Scheifele was scratched with a lower-body injury. ... Winnipeg snapped a streak of four straight games allowing at least one power-play goal to St. Louis

UP NEXT

St. Louis: Hosts Montreal on Tuesday night to conclude a five-game homestand.

Winnipeg: Plays at Chicago on Sunday night.

