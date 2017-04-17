This was a game the Washington Capitals should have had locked down by the end of the second period.

They came out skating and hitting on Monday night and had the Toronto Maple Leafs looking every bit the playoff neophytes in front of their own fans. Before the game was five minutes old, the Caps had exploited two defensive blunders by the Leafs, one by defenceman Nikita Zaitsev who was playing in his first NHL playoff game after missing eight days with an injury, and had goals from Nicklas Backstrom and Alexander Ovechkin.

Then they had another two-goal lead before the second period was six minutes old on a goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov, and a minute after that a two-minute, five-on-three power play. Then, just when the Leafs should have been wrapped up for the night, it all went away for Washington. They could not convert any of their scoring chances on the five-on-three and the Leafs received a huge shot of confidence.

“It was very nerve wracking for us, especially the guys sitting on the bench,” Leafs centre Nazem Kadri said of killing the Caps’ two-man advantage. “We’re kind of helpless, we can’t really help our teammates in that situation. They did an unbelievable job holding those guys off on a two-minute five-on-three. With those kind of players and that kind of talent out there that’s hard to do.

“I think at the end of the day that’s what won us the game.”

The Leafs, once again resilient beyond belief, fought their way back, sparked by the rookie line of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman, with plenty of help from the likes of Nazem Kadri, Leo Komarov, goaltender Frederik Andersen and, in the end, Tyler Bozak, one of the team elders.

Bozak took advantage of the Capitals’ last gruesome mistake of the night, a high-sticking penalty to Lars Eller with 16 seconds left in the third period that guaranteed the Leafs would start overtime with a power play. At 1:37 of overtime on the power play, Bozak redirected Kadri’s pass behind Caps goaltender Braden Holtby for a 4-3 win that sent 19,841 fans at the Air Canada Centre into ecstasy, not to mention many thousands more watching on the big screen next door in Maple Leaf Square.

The Leafs now have a 2-1 lead in the first-round NHL playoff series that no one predicted. The Capitals, who cruised to first place overall in the regular season, are falling into their history of playoff flops.

“It's a good feeling,” Bozak said. “I love the way we responded when we got down. Everyone played well and, you know, we can enjoy [the win] but we still have a lot of work to do.

“We're confident in here so we've just got to stick to it and sit still. We have a lot of hockey left and they're a great team. We've got to be ready.”

It was also a coming-out party for Matthews, Nylander and Hyman. Their line keyed the Leaf comeback after Kadri scored late in the second period to cut Washington’s lead to 3-2, with Matthews scoring once and setting up Nylander’s goal that tied the score in regulation time. Hyman made a huge contribution with his relentless play on the boards and around the puck, fighting off two Caps defencemen to get the puck loose so Nylander could tie the score 3-3 with 40 seconds left in the second period.

As expected, the fans at the Air Canada Centre started the game roaring and the Leafs did appear to be the victims of their own emotions. They were caught running in the wrong direction too often.

“We had tons of energy, energy wasn't a problem,” Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said. “We should have played longer the other night. But, getting to the right spots and being there and stopping there was a bit of a problem. We'll get that sorted out.

“[It was] a great crowd, the city is fired up. The guys are young guys, they're fired up, they want to do well. I thought we played with lots of energy and lots of emotion. We've just got to play with a little more detail.”

Aside from killing the five-on-three, the other turning point for the Leafs was a hard-hitting shift by Kadri’s line that picked up on a hard hit by Bozak with a few of its own. Matthews followed with his first playoff goal to cut the Caps’ lead to 2-1 at 14:08 of the first period.

“They definitely shifted the momentum for us,” Matthews said. “They’ve been great for us all series, not just on the score sheet but getting under the opponent’s skin and playing against the top line every night. They’re doing a great job of making it hard on them. It was awesome for us to get the momentum out of that shift.”

