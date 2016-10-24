The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Milan Michalek on waivers Monday and picked up veteran centre Ben Smith.

Michalek was acquired by Toronto last February in the trade which sent Dion Phaneuf to the Ottawa Senators. The 31-year-old had a goal and an assist in five games as a member of the Leafs checking unit.

Smith returns to the club after a brief stint with the Colorado Avalanche this fall. The 28-year-old joined the Leafs for 16 games last season, a spare part in the trade which sent James Reimer to San Jose.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock said he thought Smith could be of help to the penalty kill as well as the faceoff circle.

The real beneficiary of the Michalek move though in the short-term is 22-year-old Connor Brown, who replaced Michalek on a line with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov at practice on Monday morning. Brown has earned a fan in Babcock with his speed, tenacity, intelligence and ability with the puck.

He was the OHL’s scoring leader for Erie in the 2013-14 season, chipping in with a goal in five games for the Leafs this fall. A former sixth-round pick of Toronto (2012), he’s spent the early part of the season on the fourth line, also killing penalties.

“We can think he can score at this level and be a real good support player,” Babcock said.

