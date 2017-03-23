Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Roman Polak, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand in Columbus, Ohio, on March 22, 2017. (Paul Vernon/AP)
Leafs defenceman Polak suspended two games for hit on Bjorkstrand Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Roman Polak was suspended for two games Thursday for his hit on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Polak hit Bjorkstrand from behind early in the third period of Wednesday night’s game at the Nationwide Arena.

Polak, who was given a major boarding penalty and game misconduct after the play, will forfeit US$25,000 in salary.

Bjorkstrand was helped off the ice and did not return to the game. The Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Blue Jackets 5-2.

Polak has eight points (four goals, four assists) and 61 penalty minutes in 67 games this season.

