Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen celebrates in his crease after his team's 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers following NHL hockey action, in Toronto on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Jonas Siegel

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Frederik Andersen expects to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs crease Thursday night in Nashville.

The 27-year-old took part in an optional Leafs practice Wednesday afternoon and sounded optimistic that he would start against the Predators.

“We’ll see on the plane, but I’m looking pretty positive and I feel ready to go,” Andersen said before the two-hour flight to Nashville.

Andersen was injured last Saturday in Buffalo when he was bumped in the head by Sabres forward William Carrier. He sat out Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed upper-body ailment.

Curtis McElhinney made a relief start Tuesday and made 25 saves in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

