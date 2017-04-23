The roller-coaster season of the Toronto Maple Leafs came to an end Sunday night but what a ride it was.

Marcus Johansson of the Washington Capitals scored at 6:31 of overtime to give the Capitals a 2-1 win and a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven first-round NHL playoff series. That was the result almost everyone predicted but no one forecast what a fight the upstart Maple Leafs would give the Capitals, who cruised to first place over all in the regular season.

Of the series’ six games, five went to overtime and each game could have been won by either team. Quite an accomplishment for the Leafs, who finished last over all a year ago and out of the playoffs.

Auston Matthews scored the Leafs goal, another feat in a remarkable rookie season, while goaltender Frederik Andersen was outstanding in a duel with Capitals counterpart Braden Holtby.

The Capitals outshone the Leafs for most of the third period but Matthews brought the 19,740 fans at Air Canada Centre alive when he scored the first goal of the game. Defenceman Morgan Rielly dumped the puck into the corner, where it hit the dasher board and took a strange bounce to the front of the net. Matthews was waiting there and roofed the shot at 7:45 for his fourth consecutive goal in the past four games of the series.

But the Capitals kept fighting and Marcus Johansson tied the score 1-1 five minutes later. His shot squirted under Andersen and just across the goal-line.

Then, the familiar tight-rope dance ensued until the series went to overtime for the fifth time in six games.

The Maple Leafs made their best start of the series, taking the play to the Capitals from the start. For the first several minutes they had the Capitals’ defence on its heels trying to cope with their speed in getting on the fore-check.

The Leafs also dominated the faceoff circle, taking 67 per cent of the draws in the first two periods. Tyler Bozak won nine of his 10 faceoffs while Nazem Kadri was 10-for-13. This was what Leafs head coach Mike Babcock demanded after a poor effort in those areas in Game 5.

“The whole thing is the last game [the Capitals] dominated the faceoff circle and the neutral zone,” Babcock said before the game. “You think about it, it’s no big deal you lost a neutral-zone faceoff but then you spend a ton of time in your zone. If you want to have 35- or 30-second shifts, 10 seconds is off that faceoff loss, and you’re digging it out trying to get it back.

“I think that would be an area we need to bear down on for sure. They’re either going to be on our [defence] or we’re going to be on their D. There’s not a whole lot in-between. Both teams are trying to clog up that neutral zone so I think that’s a priority for us for sure.”

Outside of noted playoff hero Justin Williams, the Capitals did not have a lot going for them offensively, at least in the first period. In the second, the Caps’ third line with Lars Eller and right winger Andre Burakovsky created some good chances.

But the Leafs were getting another good night out of centre Matthews and linemates William Nylander and Zach Hyman. Nylander in particular was flying, and was in on a couple of scoring chances.

The real difference in the first 40 minutes for Toronto was Tyler Bozak’s line. The Leaf centre and linemates Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk have not been at the top of their game, especially in Game 5. They were all skating hard and Bozak was a beast in the faceoff circle.

“I’ve got to have more patience with the puck,” Marner said before the game. “I think I’m just trying to rush things. Thinking too much. I’ve just got to go out there and have fun, and just relax a little bit.”

That’s exactly what he appeared to be doing in the first 40 minutes. He was back to the furiously skating Marner fans grew used to in the regular season, and the line gave the Caps defence a hard time for the first 20 minutes.

There were more good scoring chances in the second period but both goaltenders were superb. Holtby robbed Hyman early in the period from in front when the Matthews line had yet another good shift. Then good fortune shone on him several minutes later when Bozak’s line was buzzing around. Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner drilled a shot from the left point but it hit the crossbar.

Andersen was just as sharp down at the other end of the ice. His best one came midway through the period when Williams reached up and caught the puck while it was flying high in front of the net. He dropped it at his feet and had Andersen to himself. But the goaltender made a classic butterfly save with his right pad to set off chants of “Freddy! Freddy!” from the crowd. It was one of 28 saves over the first two periods to 21 for Holtby.

They were chanting again late in the period when the Capitals had their best sustained pressure of the game. Eller’s line had the Leafs running around a little but Andersen robbed Burakovsky to relieve the pressure and get the fans chanting again.

The crowd really went bonkers midway through the third period when Andersen robbed T.J. Oshie from close range, again with that flashing glove, to keep the Leafs’ 1-0 lead alive.

There was a small sideshow late in the second period when Kadri and Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin renewed acquaintances. They sort of reenacted their Game 5 clash when Ovechkin took a run at Kadri behind the play. They tangled together and Kadri climbed up Ovechkin’s back and was tossed off like a sack of potatoes.

Report Typo/Error