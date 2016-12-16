Defenceman Martin Marincin of the Toronto Maple Leafs will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower body injury.

The team made the announcement Friday.

The 24-year-old was injured in Toronto’s 4-1 win in Boston on Saturday when he fell into the boards at TD Garden, shoved at least partially by Bruins centre David Krejci.

“How is that not a penalty?” Toronto Mike Babcock could be heard yelling at officials that night.

Emerging down the stretch last season Marincin has been an inconsistent presence in Toronto’s lineup this season, appearing in 16 games while getting scratched occasionally. Twenty-two-year-old Connor Carrick has replaced Marincin in the lineup over the last week, lining up alongside Jake Gardiner on the Leafs second defensive pairing.

Remaining out of the lineup, meanwhile, is 23-year-old Frankie Corrado, who’s played only one game this season. He’s voiced his increasing displeasure with the current situation that sees him sitting with no opportunity to resume playing yet in sight.

Babcock suggested Thursday, following Toronto’s 3-2 shootout loss to Arizona, that Corrado’s limited role was not personal. Corrado had suggested in an interview with the Athletic website that Babcock didn’t like him.

“If you think me liking you has anything to do with whether you play or don’t play, you’re missing the boat big time,” Babcock said. “Whether you go in the lineup or not is based on how you play, period, nothing personal.

“It becomes personal and it’s just unfortunate that he feels that way.”

Corrado endured a similarly frustrating state last season, not getting into his first action of the year until December. His only game this season came in the second half of a back-to-back against Pittsburgh.

He played just over 16 minutes in the 4-1 loss.

The Leafs also recalled goaltender Jhonas Enroth from the Toronto Marlies on Friday afternoon, returning 22-year-old Antoine Bibeau to their AHL affiliate. Enroth was waived and then demoted earlier this month after stumbling through his first four starts as a Leaf.

The 28-year-old made one appearance for the Marlies, stopping 24-of-27 shots in a 5-3 win.

