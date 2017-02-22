Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Leafs’ Mitch Marner to miss fourth game to injury Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Toronto forward Mitch Marner will miss his fourth consecutive game with an apparent right shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock confirmed Wednesday that Marner would sit out against the Rangers.

The 19-year-old was placed on injured reserve Tuesday morning after he was injured last week in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Babcock said Tuesday that Marner was day-to-day, meaning he’d likely miss a total of 10 days of action. That would mean a possible return to the lineup on Saturday when Toronto hosts Montreal.

