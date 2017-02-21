Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner sat out Friday’s practice following an injury suffered on Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner sat out Friday’s practice following an injury suffered on Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Leafs place Mitch Marner on injured reserve; Gauthier recalled Add to ...

Jonas Siegel

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed 19-year-old rookie Mitch Marner on injured reserve and recalled centre Frederik Gauthier from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Marner will sit out his third consecutive game on Tuesday night when the Leafs face the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

The earliest the 19-year-old can return from a suspected right shoulder injury is Thursday evening against the New York Rangers.

Second on Toronto with 48 points, Marner was injured last Wednesday when he fell awkwardly into the boards in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He sat out the last two games — a loss Saturday to the Ottawa Senators and win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Connor Brown, Marner’s replacement alongside veterans Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk, had two goals in the victory against the Hurricanes.

Gauthier has played in 18 games with the Leafs this season.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Auston Matthews on working with skating coach Barb Underhill (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular