Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, Toronto rookie forward Auston Matthews and Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo have been named the three stars for the opening week of the NHL season.

McDavid took first-star honours after scoring twice and adding an assist in each of the Oilers’ first two games.

Matthews became first player in the modern era to record four goals in his NHL debut in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators

Luongo went 2-0-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and .957 save percentage to lead the Panthers to a pair of season-opening wins.

