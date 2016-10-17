Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews takes part in a pre-game skate before their home opener against the Boston Bruins, in Toronto on Saturday, October 15, 2016. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews takes part in a pre-game skate before their home opener against the Boston Bruins, in Toronto on Saturday, October 15, 2016. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Leafs rookie Auston Matthews named NHL’s second star of the week Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, Toronto rookie forward Auston Matthews and Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo have been named the three stars for the opening week of the NHL season.

McDavid took first-star honours after scoring twice and adding an assist in each of the Oilers’ first two games.

Matthews became first player in the modern era to record four goals in his NHL debut in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators

Luongo went 2-0-0 with a 0.98 goals-against average and .957 save percentage to lead the Panthers to a pair of season-opening wins.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Maple Leafs legends on hand for centennial season launch (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog