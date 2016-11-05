Tyler Bozak scored a pair and set up another as the Toronto Maple Leafs handed the Vancouver Canucks their eighth straight loss in a testy affair on Saturday night.

Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner, Nikita Soshnikov and Jake Gardiner also found the net for the Leafs (5-4-3) while Frederik Andersen and Jhonas Enroth turned aside 26-of-29 shots in the 6-3 victory – Toronto’s third straight.

Ryan Miller made 36 saves for the Canucks (4-7-1), with Derek Dorsett, Henrik and Daniel Sedin all potting goals in defeat. Vancouver’s last victory came on Oct. 20 versus Buffalo.

A wild third period saw six players dealt game misconducts, including both Andersen and Miller.

The opening frame was all Toronto. The Leafs fired 14 consecutive shots over a span of about 14 minutes and scoring the game’s first two goals.

Kadri opened the scoring with his sixth goal already this season and third in the last three games. He was set up on the play by Nikita Zaitsev, the Russian defender circling the net before firing a pass through the slot to Kadri. The 26-year-old had an almost empty cage to shoot at, Miller just a touch late scrambling to his left.

Report Typo/Error