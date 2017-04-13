As NHL playoff debuts go, the one by the rebuilt version of the Toronto Maple Leafs was not too shabby.

But it wasn’t quite good enough. The Washington Capitals fought back from a two-goal disadvantage to subdue a determined group of Leafs with a 3-2 overtime win in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Tom Wilson won the game with a long shot that eluded Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, who deserved better, at 5 minutes 15 seconds of the first overtime.

The spark for the Capitals to come back was provided by someone with all kinds of playoff success, although that experience did not come with the Caps. Justin Williams, who scored the first two Capitals’ goals to erase the Leafs’ two-goal lead, has three Stanley Cups – one with the Carolina Hurricanes and two with the Los Angeles Kings – plus a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2014.

But Williams’ heroics usually come in Game 7, not Game 1, as he holds the NHL record for most points in the seventh game of playoff series with 14. It was the fourth time he has scored multiple goals in a playoff game.

Thanks to Williams, the Capitals were able to come back hard in the third period. They came at the Leafs in waves, with the crowd roaring, but goaltender Frederik Andersen was rock solid, as he had been for the entire game. His best save came with 3:29 to play in the third when he robbed Caps winger Marcus Johansson with a glove save for the second time to keep the Leafs alive for overtime.

Andersen topped that save early in overtime when he stopped the puck and then flung his pad up to get the rebound. Some of the Capitals were on their way over the boards to celebrate. They got the chance a minute later when Wilson scored the winner.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock spent the days leading up to Thursday’s game hammering away at the Capitals’ reputation for regular-season greatness and playoff flops. The Caps made the playoffs every year but one from 2008 through 2016, and they never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs.

He was at it again after the Leafs’ game-day skate when the question of how his inexperienced team (nine Leafs made their NHL playoff debuts on Thursday) would handle the increased intensity and the negative energy from the wall of sound usually created by the Capitals’ fans come playoff time.

“It will be if the game goes the right way for [the Capitals],” Babcock said. “But there’s nothing like a bunch of fans with long faces and sitting on their hands and are nervous like you can’t believe.

“That’s obviously the goal for us. If I’m not mistaken, four road teams won [Wednesday] night, didn’t they?”

By the end of the first period, Babcock looked like a visionary. For what his team lacked in experience it made up in effort, as the Leafs went at the Capitals hard from the opening faceoff. It was an uncharacteristic display of hard-hitting, hard-checking hockey from the Leafs interlaced with their speed and skill.

Just one minute and 35 seconds into the game, the Leafs’ aggressiveness paid off. Caps goaltender Baden Holtby misplayed a shot by James van Riemsdyk and allowed the puck to bounce around, under him and in front of the net. Mitch Marner wasted no time sliding the puck in the open side of the net for his first playoff goal in his first playoff game.

Eight minutes later, the Caps again were guilty of sloppy play in their own end. They coughed up the puck twice in about five seconds with the second giveaway by defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. The puck wound up at the point and Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner fired it at the net. It bounced off Washington forward T.J. Oshie and into the net.

However, the goal was waved off by the referees, who ruled Leafs centre Nazem Kadri interfered with Holtby as the shot came in. But Babcock used his challenge and after a look at the replays the referee reversed his call and the Leafs had a stunning 2-0 lead.

The Capitals got one back at 12:24 on a power play with Williams’ first goal to finish the first period down 2-1.

There were questions about the Leafs defence with Niktia Zaitsev out with an undisclosed injury and little-used Martin Marincin filling the vacancy. But all of the Leafs went at the Capitals with vigor. Before the series all of the talk was about the Capitals not giving the Leafs any room to play but they were all over the hosts for most of the first period and it paid off.

While the Leafs were surprisingly physical and did not hesitate to push back, where they really excelled was in stick-checking. They were constantly knocking the puck off the Capitals sticks.

The Leafs stuck with their efforts in the second period and the crowd at the Verizon Center began to get restless as well as quiet. There were even a few boos about 12 minutes in when the Caps iced the puck a few times.

Behind all of the work of the forwards and defence was an excellent Andersen. He quickly settled any doubts about the two knocks on the head he suffered in the last two weeks of the regular season by coolly making a few glove saves in the opening minutes and got better from there.

But just after Andersen picked off a Johansson wrist shot and for good measure flattened Caps winger Brett Connolly behind his net, he made one mistake that cost the Leafs the lead.

Andersen stopped a shot by Evgeny Kuznetsov and then lost track of the puck. But instead of just remaining on the ice he got up, leaving the puck loose in his crease. This, coupled with the Leafs collective failure to pick him up, allowed Williams to cruise in and knock the puck into the net to tie the score 2-2 with four minutes left in the period.

Report Typo/Error