Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak during a shootout in Toronto on Thursday December 15, 2016. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jonas Siegel

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a hit at centre.

Tyler Bozak and Ben Smith are both be sidelined with injuries and will miss Toronto’s game Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Frederik Gauthier was recalled from the Marlies to take Smith’s spot on the Leafs fourth line, with William Nylander due to slide over from wing to centre in Bozak’s place on a line with Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk.

Josh Leivo is projected to make his first appearance of the season.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock said Bozak suffered a lower-body injury and Smith an upper-body injury. The two were listed as day-to-day.

Jake Gardiner was also out sick on Monday morning but was expected to play against the Ducks, who are coached by former Toronto head coach Randy Carlyle.

Carlyle is making his first appearance at the Air Canada Centre since he was fired by the club almost two years ago.

Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will face the Ducks for the first time since he was traded from Anaheim to Toronto this past summer.

