An old habit came back to deal the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff aspirations a dent less than 24 hours after they clinched their first appearance in the NHL’s postseason tournament since 2013 – blowing a lead.

Only this time they did it in the second period rather than their usual third, losing 3-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets after building a two-goal lead on Sunday. The loss took the Leafs from meeting a favourite playoff foe in the first round, the Ottawa Senators, to opening the postseason on Thursday against the NHL’s best team in the regular season, the Washington Capitals. No one is going to give the youthful Leafs much of a chance to win the first-round series.

The killer was a short-handed goal by Columbus forward Cam Atkinson with 40 seconds to play in the second period, which stood up as the winner. The Leafs were never able to come back in the third period to get a goal and force overtime. That would have provided the single point they needed to go from the second Eastern Conference wild-card team to third place in the Atlantic Division and a series against what was certainly viewed as a much more favourable matchup, the Ottawa Senators.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said. “I did my best to lie to you [Saturday] night [about the importance of the Columbus game], hoping we had enough juice [Sunday].”

It did not help the Leafs’ hopes that they were playing the second of back-to-back games and coming off the emotional high of beating the Pittsburgh Penguins to clinch the playoff spot. What really hurt was losing two defencemen to injuries on Sunday. Nikita Zaitsev was lost near the end of the first period after taking a big hit from Columbus forward Nick Foligno. Then Roman Polak left the game in the

second. He was able to return later but was not operating at full power.

Now the Leafs have to turn their attention to the Capitals, whom they have never faced in a playoff series. The Capitals cruised to first place overall with perhaps the best all-round game in the league.

“We’ve got to move forward,” said winger James van Riemsdyk, whose two goals gave the Leafs the lead against Columbus. “You’ve just got to play right.”

While the Leafs were embarrassed by the Capitals in a 4-1 loss last week, their season record against them is not bad. The Leafs had one win, one loss and one overtime loss. The Capitals outscored them 12-10 in the three games.

The 19,369 Leafs fans at the Air Canada Centre let their team know pretty early just who they wanted to see in the first round of their first playoff appearance since 2013. In the first period there were chants of “We want Ottawa, we want Ottawa,” a sentiment that is probably shared by the Senators’ fans as well.

Sens’ fans would love a chance for revenge, as the Leafs hold a 4-0 advantage in the postseason over Ottawa with the four series wins between 2000 and 2004. Leaf fans undoubtedly believe this hex on the Bytown team can continue, especially since the Senators sustained a terrible run of injuries late in the season. Lost at various times were forwards Bobby Ryan and Chris O’Neil and defencemen Erik Karlsson, Marc Methot and Cody Ceci.

An Ottawa-Toronto meeting looked certain by the seven-minute mark of the second period. After outshooting the Blue Jackets 12-6 in the first period only to see the score remain 0-0, the Leafs scored twice early in the second period.

Van Riemsdyk scored both goals, raising his season total to 29 and his points total to 62, a career-high. This should have been a commanding lead, as Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella rested regulars Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Alexander Wennberg and Scott Hartnell. He also started backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. But almost as soon as they took the lead, the Leafs began sliding. Their power play went zero-for-three through the first two periods.

Curtis McElhinney, starting in goal for the Leafs after Frederik Andersen was injured on Saturday, held the Leafs in the game as long as he could. He was exceedingly sharp against his former team, the one that put him on waivers in January, as the Blue Jackets outshot the Leafs 20-9 in the second period.

But goals from Matt Calvert and Josh Anderson tied the score in a five-minute span and then came the short-handed killer from Atkinson.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Leafs centre Brian Boyle said of the series now facing the Leafs.

