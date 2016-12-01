Mark Letestu and Leon Draisaitl each had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers used their power play to double up the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Thursday.

The Oilers went 3 for 4 on the power play, including Letestu’s pair, and continues to be one of the best road units in the league after entering the night with the seventh-best power play away from home.

Patrick Maroon and Benoit Pouliot also scored for Edmonton (13-10-2) and Connor McDavid chipped in with three assists.

Jets rookie Patrik Laine had two power-play goals to lift his season total to 15 — good for second behind Sidney Crosby’s 16. Bryan Little had the other for Winnipeg (11-13-2).

Cam Talbot made 21 saves for his 12th win of the season. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of the 29 shots he faced before Michael Hutchinson came in to make four saves in just over 12 minutes of relief.

Winnipeg went 2 for 4 with the man advantage thanks to Laine’s two one-timers.

Little opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game, firing a shot from the slot past Talbot high stick side. It was his first of the season after missing 23 games because of a knee injury suffered just minutes into Winnipeg’s season opener.

The Oilers responded soon after with a power-play goal at 2:31. With Chris Thorburn off for high-sticking, Letestu’s third of the season came off a redirect on a Draisaitl point shot that beat Hellebuyck high glove side.

Following Laine’s first, Edmonton found the equalizer 51 seconds into the second period as Draisaitl scored his eighth of the season on the power play, quickly picking up a rebound off a McDavid shot and sliding it past Hellebuyck.

Letestu’s second of the game at 5:06 of the second period doubled his season goal total, while Milan Lucic and McDavid earned the assists.

Maroon scored the eventual game-winner with his seventh of the season at 11:43 of the second on a wrist shot from the sideboards to make it 4-2.

Laine and Draisaitl traded goals early in the third before Pouliot deflected an Andrej Sekera point shot at 7:33 to make it 6-3 and chase Hellebuyck from the game.

The Oilers return to Edmonton for their next two games against Anaheim and Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday. The Jets, meanwhile, visit Central Division opponents St. Louis and Chicago in a weekend back-to-back as they attempt to put a halt to their six-game road losing streak.

