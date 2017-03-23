Magnus Paajarvi scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Kyle Brodziak and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Blues who won their fourth straight to give them nine wins in their last 10. Jake Allen made 27 saves for his seventh win in eight starts while allowing just nine goals in the stretch.

Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks who have lost seven of their last eight to fall to 11-22-3 on the road. Ryan Miller stopped 30 shots.

Brodziak snapped an 11 game goal scoring drought when he roofed a slap shot by Miller late in the second period for his eighth goal of the season to put the Blues up 2-1.

Paajarvi added some insurance when he scored his second of the game and eighth of the season midway through the third period. That gave him the second multi-goal game of his career and first since Feb. 5, 2011, with Edmonton.

Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins challenged the goal saying that the Blues were offside entering the zone but the video replay proved inconclusive

Pietrangelo capped the scoring with at 2 1/2 minutes left.

Sedin opened the scoring for Vancouver when he scored his 15th of the season.

Paajarvi tied the game when he pushed his own rebound past Miller.

NOTES: St. Louis C Paul Stastny was scratched as he is out week-to-week with a lower body injury. ... St. Louis has now earned a point in six consecutive games against the Canucks, going 5-0-1 in that span. ... Canucks C Henrik Sedin now has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his last 16 games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Minnesota on Saturday in the fourth game of a five-game trip.

Blues: Host Calgary on Saturday.

