Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has shuffled warily through fourth line centres this year to no avail.

That shuffling ends now.

The Leafs sent a conditional second round pick in 2017 and minor leaguer Byron Froese to Tampa on Monday afternoon for Brian Boyle, an expiring contract who’s sure to become a quick favourite of Babcock.

Boyle is huge at six foot six and 244 pounds — a big plus for the head coach — and he’s capable in the faceoff circle, winning 53 per cent of his draws this year, including 50 per cent on the penalty kill. The 32-year-old will likely be trusted to take not only shorthanded faceoffs, but key defensive zone draws, both areas of instability for Toronto this season.

Unlike the Leafs rotating cast of fourth line centres to this point, Boyle offers some offence too (13 goals and 22 points), is effective in puck possession (53 per cent) and can even play in front of the net on the power play if needed.

He’ll offer the Leafs much-needed depth down the middle, an area that’s been exposed all season and especially of late. Boyle was a rumoured threat to sign with Toronto in the summer of 2014, but he opted for Tampa on a three-year pact worth US$6 million, one that expires after this season.

“I think we have good depth in lots of spots, not as much at centre ice,” said Babcock following a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal over the weekend, which saw that depth exposed.

The Leafs were without Tyler Bozak (hand) for the key divisional game — Toronto could have pulled within two points of Montreal — and were hurt for it. Bozak’s replacement in the lineup, Ben Smith, got hammered in the faceoff circle (3-11) and in the puck possession battle at even-strength.

The Canadiens mustered 13 five-on-five shot attempts with Smith on the ice compared to just seven for the Leafs. His line, which included James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown, was an obvious drain on the club’s attack.

Bozak is expected back from injury on the Leafs upcoming California road trip giving the club a solid group of centres with Boyle now in the mix. The Massachusetts native will slot into the fourth spot with Bozak back. Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri are firmly entrenched in the first and second line positions.

Twenty-one-year-old Frederik Gauthier has been minding fourth line duties of late for the Leafs, but he’s been largely ineffective and not ready for a regular NHL role. Notably Gauthier hadn’t been used on the penalty kill, a staple of the fourth-line centre gig under Babcock dating back to his days with the Detroit Red Wings.

Babcock even had wingers Leo Komarov and Zach Hyman take shorthanded draws against the Habs. Hyman lost the faceoff that ultimately led to Andrew Shaw’s overtime winner.

Babcock has also tried Froese, Smith and Peter Holland in the fourth line spot to no avail this season.

The conditional pick in 2017 will be the higher choice between the Leafs own selection or previously acquired picks from San Jose or Ottawa.

