It is a mug’s game to point to one moment or one event as a team comes of age, but this sure feels like one.

This was a 4-2 win by the rebuilt Toronto Maple Leafs over the Boston Bruins Monday night in as big a game as this group of youngsters has ever played. They hung in against a veteran team – one that knows how to smother hot offensive games as well as any NHL team – and took an important step forward in both their development and the playoff race.

Centre Tyler Bozak got the Leafs off the tightrope with a power-play goal with one minute, 57 seconds left in regulation time to put them ahead 2-1. Then William Nylander and Nazem Kadri scored empty-net goals, which gave the Leafs the necessary cushion to withstand Dominic Moore’s goal for Boston with 9.8 seconds left.

As a result, the Leafs now trail the Bruins by just one point in the race for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The first two periods were an odd mix of some exciting offensive action and smothering defensive hockey, the latter mostly from the Bruins. Adding to the off-beat game was the failure of the game clock at Air Canada Centre, which resulted in periodic announcements of how much time remained and the referees whistling the conclusion to the periods instead of the horn.

The clock finally showed up for action at the start of the third period, but there weren’t many shots or goals to chart. The intensity was cranked up and the checking grew even closer. But the Leafs refused to wilt, even when the Bruins cranked up the scoring pressure as time grew short.

The one constant was sparkling goaltending from Toronto’s Frederik Andersen and Tuukka Rask of the Bruins. Both made lots of big saves, especially Rask, whose work kept the score tied 1-1 going into the third period as the Leafs put on the heat in the first period and still managed some good chances in the second as the Bruins came back.

On their best scoring chance in the middle period, Leafs winger James van Riemsdyk made a quick pass from deep in the Boston zone to Matt Hunwick, who charged from the point into the slot. Hunwick got off a good shot but somehow Rask got in front of it to keep the defenceman to one goal for the season.

The Leafs do have one defenceman who has a hot hand and he kept it going in this game. Morgan Rielly scored his third goal in the last five games at 14:05 of the first period to tie the score 1-1. One of those great moments of offensive hockey preceded the goal as the Leafs swirled around the Boston zone.

It was a four-on-four situation thanks to Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron retaliating after a hit from behind by Leafs forward Nikita Soshnikov. The Leafs had the Bruins running around in their own zone, starting with a rush by Rielly that saw Rask forced to make a couple of good saves. The Leafs kept the puck in and forward Mitch Marner made one of those blind, spinning backhand passes he likes, right on the stick of Rielly, who beat Rask on his second scoring chance in several seconds.

Overall, it was an impressive outing over the first 40 minutes by the Leafs, considering they are a young, developing team, it was an important game thanks to the playoff complications and they were facing their second quality opponent in as many games.

Heading into the game, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said he was optimistic because of how the Leafs handled themselves in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, a game without many scoring chances.

“I thought the best about the last game for us is until overtime the scoring chances were [few],” he said. “So, to me, the message was Chicago’s not just about a bunch of high-octane guys out there racing around, they play without the puck as good as anybody in hockey.

“That’s why they’ve got three [Stanley] Cups. I thought that was a great message for us.”

The Bruins have their own high-octane players in Bergeron and his linemates Brad Marchand and David Backes, who powered the team to a 7-3 record in its 10 games coming into the meeting with the Leafs. As usual, Leaf centre Nazem Kadri’s line drew the assignment of playing against the Bruins’ top unit and did a decent job of holding them off the scoreboard.

However, the Bergeron line did produce the Bruins’ first goal with Kadri’s line on the bench and the Leafs on the ice snoozing defensively.

Report Typo/Error