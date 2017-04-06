With apologies to the Who, the kids were not all right for the second game in succession and now the NHL playoffs look a little uncertain.

On a night when the Ottawa Senators clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins, and the New York Islanders stayed alive by beating the Carolina Hurricanes, the Leafs were thoroughly outplayed in a 4-1 loss by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs’ second loss in a row by that score. This also kept the Lightning alive in the chase for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot, which seems to be what the Leafs will have to settle for.

The Leafs now have the big challenge of taking at least two points in their season-ending back-to-back set this weekend against two formidable opponents, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. They have a chance to make the postseason with fewer points but only if the Lightning and Islanders fade in their past two games.

One thing certain about the Maple Leafs this season is they never made it easy on themselves. Earlier this season, it was all about blown third-period leads and one-goal losses. And blowouts of opposing teams were rare as well.

Everything was in place for the Leafs to take charge right from the start. The Lightning were missing centres Steven Stamkos, who is still not ready to return from a knee injury sustained last November, and Tyler Johnson, who was ruled out at game time. Also out with injuries were forward Ryan Callahan, who had surgery on his hip in January, and defenceman Jason Garrison.

The Lightning may have iced a team made up of minor-league call-ups but they were a determined group. After the Leafs opened the game with a decent enough couple of minutes, the Lightning took over and earned a 2-1 lead through the first 40 minutes as the Leafs only sporadically asserted themselves.

This came as no surprise to Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, who said before the game he expected the Lightning to come hard at his team.

“A good, veteran team, obviously know how to play, always play hard,” was how Babcock described the Bolts. “They’re a proud group, they’ve been in the playoffs, they expect to be real good.

“It’s like anybody at this time of year that has a chance – you can smell it, sniff it, you want to be in. They’re going to dig in.”

Not even seeing their prize rookie, centre Auston Matthews, take a knee-hit from Lightning defenceman Jake Dotchin late in the first period, could get the Leafs fired up. Dotchkin, who was already on the Leafs’ radar for a hit in an AHL game in January that left another Leaf rookie, Kasperi Kapanen, out for a month with a leg injury, drove his knee into Matthews’s left thigh on a rush.

Matthews went down hard and was in obvious pain but eventually skated to the bench. No penalty was called, although Matthews was able to return for his next shift and appeared back up to speed on a good rush and scoring chance. The Leaf fans were enraged, especially Matthews’s parents, who were in the stands. His mom was caught by the television cameras letting fly with a nasty word.

Matthews drew a measure of revenge when he caught Lightning defenceman Andrej Sustr in a corner with a shoulder hit.

Dotchkin came to the attention of most NHL fans last week when he was the victim of a dirty play.

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand earned a two-game suspension, considered a light punishment by many around the NHL, when he speared Dobkin in the groin.

The Leafs power play had enough chances to get something going but went 0-for-four through the first two periods. In the meantime, the Bolts made good on their only power-play chance to open the scoring.

Rookie centre Brayden Point did most of the work on the power-play goal at 7:34 of the second period. He won a faceoff in the Leafs zone to get the puck back to the point to defenceman Victor Hedman, who relayed it back in to Ondrej Palat at the goal line. Point then slid to the front of the net and blasted home Palat’s pass.

The Leafs came back quickly at 9:42 when Nazem Kadri deflected a shot by defenceman Matt Hunwick for his 32nd goal of the season but it was a short-lived rally. The Lightning regained the lead two minutes later when Nikita Kucherov put a tremendous shot past goaltender Frederik Anderson for his 39th goal of the season.

Another rallying point for the Leafs, a great glove save on Jonathan Drouin by Andersen late in the second period, also faded. They came out flat again for the third period and the Lightning took a 3-1 lead two minutes in on a goal by Michael Bournival, another part-time NHLer. Hedman assisted on that one, too, for his third of the game. Point scored his second goal of the game late in the third to slam the door shut on the Leafs.

There was some speculation Stamkos would make his return to action Thursday night after missing most of the season with a knee injury. But he ruled himself out after the morning skate. It now looks like he won’t play at all as the regular season winds down.

“It’s probably not looking that good,” Stamkos said. “It’s been frustrating, obviously, whenever you have to deal with a major injury. I’ve been unfortunate the last couple years having dealt with a few too many.”

Report Typo/Error