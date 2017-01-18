There are a few ways to be sure Morgan Rielly was lucky to escape a serious leg injury the other night.

One is the fact the Toronto Maple Leafs brass let their best defenceman hold a media scrum on Wednesday. In these over-protective, secretive days in the NHL, teams are loath to let their players and coaches honestly discuss injuries so Rielly’s presence indicated he really is day-to-day with, as the script calls it, a “lower-body injury.”

The other way is Rielly’s demeanour. Plus the fact he came out with no apparent wraps or bandages anywhere on his right leg. Then he opened with a good line for a poorly worded first question (how are things going?).

“Good,” Rielly said. “Big win last night. I think we’re in a good spot.”

Well, maybe not that good. Rielly will not be able to play Thursday when the New York Rangers visit Air Canada Centre. Leafs’ head coach Mike Babcock said he has “no idea” if Rielly will be able to play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

The exact injury is still a closely guarded secret, although it is not the dreaded torn anterior-cruciate ligament, which was the big concern.

“No, it’s different. That was a little scarier,” Rielly said. A torn ACL in his right knee cost Rielly most of the 2011-12 season when he was in junior hockey, although he has been durable as an NHLer, playing 278 of a possible 288 games since 2013.

Rielly’s minutes on the Leafs’ top defence pair will be taken by Jake Gardiner. He stepped up Tuesday night to play with Nikita Zaitsev and did an excellent job. He finished with 29 minutes 24 seconds of ice time, a career high.

The injury came in the first period of the Leafs’ 4-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night when Sabres forward William Carrier fell on the back of Rielly’s right knee. The defenceman then slid awkwardly into the boards with his right leg taking the force of the collision.

“I watched it a couple times,” Rielly said. “The way it looks is pretty much the way it felt.”

Rielly limped to the bench and then went to the Leafs’ dressing room.

He came back on the ice a few minutes later and tested his leg during a break when Babcock unsuccessfully challenged a Sabres goal. Then Rielly tried to play a shift but cut it short and left the game for good under orders from the team doctors.

“Walking around and everything, I’m feeling better than I was yesterday,” Rielly said Thursday after Babcock cancelled practice in favour of a rest day.

“That’s the thing. You can walk around all you want but you don’t know what it’s like until you skate.

“During the coach’s challenge I was gliding around. I felt normal but once you start playing at full speed certain things don’t work the way they’re supposed to. The doctor made the right decision. You always listen to the doctors, they’re in charge.”

If the injury turns out to be more than a day-to-day situation, replacing Rielly will be an enormous problem.

In his fourth NHL season, Rielly is taking the step forward the Leafs expected, eating up 23 or so minutes a night on the top pair. He is their best defenceman at getting the puck moving out of the defensive zone and Rielly and Zaitsev routinely handle the opposition’s top line despite their youth.

Gardiner, 26, has five more points than Rielly with 22, but he is still learning how to be a two-way defenceman. However, he has made strides this season and Babcock says there is no reason Gardiner cannot step into an increased role.

“He’s like every player, he’s had some dips, but he’s played well,” Babcock said. “He really moves the puck when he skates and we’re on him about it, his defensive detail, just because we think he can get to another level as a player. He’s got a lot of confidence. He plays well for us, plays a lot of minutes.”

Babcock elected to keep the Leafs’ third defence pair of Matt Hunwick and Roman Polak together. Rookie Frank Corrado will step into Gardiner’s spot on the second pair with Connor Carrick against the Rangers. It will be just Corrado’s second game of the season for the Leafs, although he just returned from a stint with the Toronto Marlies farm team. The Leafs also have Martin Marincin, who is nearly ready to play after recovering from what is thought to be a lower-back injury.

“Well, next man up, right?” Babcock said. “Someone else gets an opportunity. We’ll see who wants to play more right now.”

