It can be said the Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest win, their third in succession, was just as much a learning experience even though it was against an inferior opponent.

But that 4-2 win at Air Canada Centre over the New Jersey Devils was one that could have slipped away given the high the Leafs are on thanks to wins against some of the NHL’s better teams. But the Leafs shook off a slow start and managed to tighten their grip on third place in the Atlantic Division thanks to a loss by the Boston Bruins to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The game had barely started when it looked like it was going to go the way these things often do. After all, the Leafs were coming off four excellent games against tough opponents, with wins in three of them and now were in the second game of a back-to-back, road-and-home set against the mediocre Devils, who had the privilege of resting and waiting for the Leafs in their own city.

So when Devils defenceman John Moore drifted down the right side and fired a routine shot that Leafs goaltender Curtis McElhinney somehow let through him three minutes into the game, no one would have been surprised if it turned out to be one of those nights. It did, in a sense, as there was very little classic hockey played over the first two periods. But the Leafs were still as good as they needed to be and took over the game from that point.

That, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock was saying earlier in the day, is just what good teams do. They minimize the lows.

“You come in here this morning and you’re feeling good about yourself,” he said, referring to the Leafs’ 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. “If you don’t get prepared you won’t be feeling good about yourself. Good teams win every single day. They just come in and, machine-like, they get prepared, they dig in and they find a way to do it.

“We need to be ready to go [Thursday night]. [The Devils] are going to be jumping. They’ve got a lot of kids in their lineup and they’re skating so we’ve got to be ready to play.”

It was the kids who took over for the Leafs over the rest of the first and second periods. Specifically, it was William Nylander with supporting appearances by Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Less than three minutes after the Devils took the lead on the first shot of the game, Nylander set a franchise record when he set up the tying goal by Josh Leivo on a power play. Nylander made one of those long, seeing-eye passes all of the Leaf rookies seem to be able to do in the offensive zone that wound up on Matthews’ stick. His shot was stopped and then mishandled by Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid, which allowed Leivo to jam the loose puck into the net.

The assist for Nylander marked the 10th consecutive game in which he recorded at least a point, a new record for Leafs rookies. The previous record was shared by three Maple Leafs; Gus Bodnar, who did it in 1943, Bob Nevin (1960) and Dan Daoust (1983). Since it was Nylander’s 35th assist of the season, that landed him a $212,500 (U.S.) entry-level bonus.

It is safe to say none of the three previous record-holders was making as much as $212,000 for their entire annual salary. At least Bodnar’s descendants could take solace in the fact he had a couple of other Leafs rookie records.

Well, not so fast. The present-day Leafs rookies weren’t quite finished.

Nylander scored at 18:17 to give the Leafs the lead by the end of the first period and then James van Riemsdyk scored early in the second to given the hosts a 3-1 lead. Matthews assisted on the Nylander goal and Marner set up van Riemsdyk’s goal. This really polished up the Leafs’ rookie statistics.

Marner’s assist was his 40th of the season, which tied him with Bodnar for the most by a Leaf rookie in one season. Well, at least the Bodnar clan can say his other record is unlikely to be beaten – fastest first NHL goal at 15 seconds into his first shift as a Maple Leaf.

All of the rookie points made for a crowd at the top of the NHL rookie points race at that point, with Patrick Laine of the Winnipeg Jets and Matthews tied at 60, Marner second at 57 and Nylander with 56.

There was also a landmark for a Leaf veteran, centre Tyler Bozak. He drew an assist on van Riemsdyk’s goal as well, which gave him 50 points for the season, a career high. It also meant the Leafs had six players with at least 50 points for the first time since 1990 – Matthews, Marner, Nylander, van Riemsdyk (55), Nazem Kadri (54) and Bozak.

However, the Leafs still had to fight their way through the third period, as the Moore scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 9:04. That one withstood a coach’s challenge by Babcock over goaltender interference.

