The Arizona Coyotes acquired centre Peter Holland from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday for a 2018 conditional draft choice.

The 25-year-old Holland had an assist in eight games with Toronto this season. He has 30 goals and 40 assists in 203 NHL games with Toronto and Anaheim.

“Peter is a big, solid centreman with good NHL experience,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka. “We look forward to having him join our team.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Holland was drafted 15th overall by Anaheim in 2009.

Arizona has lost six in a row and is tied with Colorado for the fewest points in the NHL.

