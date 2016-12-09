Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Peter Holland moves the puck against the Ottawa Senators during a pre-season game on Oct. 4, 2016. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)
Maple Leafs trade Peter Holland to Coyotes for draft pick

Glendale, Ariz. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Arizona Coyotes acquired centre Peter Holland from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday for a 2018 conditional draft choice.

The 25-year-old Holland had an assist in eight games with Toronto this season. He has 30 goals and 40 assists in 203 NHL games with Toronto and Anaheim.

“Peter is a big, solid centreman with good NHL experience,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka. “We look forward to having him join our team.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Holland was drafted 15th overall by Anaheim in 2009.

Arizona has lost six in a row and is tied with Colorado for the fewest points in the NHL.

