Edmonton Oilers centre Mark Letestu (55) shoots the winning goal on New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Edmonton Oilers won in shootout 4-3. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA Today Sports)
Edmonton Oilers centre Mark Letestu (55) shoots the winning goal on New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Edmonton Oilers won in shootout 4-3. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA Today Sports)

Mark Letestu scores in shootout as Oilers beat Islanders, 4-3 Add to ...

Allan Kreda NEW YORK

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Mark Letestu scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Letestu beat Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak to the glove side to snap the Oilers’ three-game skid (0-2-1) after starting the season with seven wins in eight games.

Patrick Maroon, Leon Draisaitl, and Milan Lucic scored in regulation for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot made 30 saves as Edomonton beat the Islanders on the road for the first time since December 1999.

Nick Leddy, Shane Prince and Casey Cizikas scored for New York, and Halak finished with 20 saves. The Islanders have lost three straight, including the last two in shootouts.

Halak denied Jordan Eberle point-blank early in overtime before Talbot made a similar sprawling save at the other end.

