Martin Havlat has announced his retirement after putting up 594 points in 790 NHL games over 14 seasons.

Nicknamed “Mach 9” for his skating prowess, Havlat played for the Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old announced his retirement on Wednesday through the NHL Players’ Association.

Havlat most recently played two games for the Blues last season before leaving the team for personal reasons. He said his body won’t let him play up to his standards anymore.

A first-round pick of the Senators in 1999, Havlat was a Calder Trophy finalist as rookie of the year in 2001-02 and helped Ottawa win the Presidents’ Trophy in 2001-02. In 75 playoff games, the Czech native had 21 goals and 31 assists.

