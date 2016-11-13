Matt Dumba scored the overtime winner as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.Ryan Suter scored a short-handed goal for the Wild (8-6-1) as Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves in his third start of the season.

Once again Craig Anderson, who stopped 40 shots, had to come up big for the Senators (9-5-1) as Kyle Turris had the lone goal.

The Wild were playing their third game in four nights as it concluded a four-game road trip, but was clearly the better team as the Senators looked disorganized for much of the night.

Trailing 1-0 to start the third Turris finally got Ottawa on the board at 5:06 of the period as he beat Kuemper far stick-side with a wrist shot giving some life to the 14,265 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.

Guy Boucher’s decision to dress seven Senators defencemen paid off as Marc Methot left the game after the first period with a lower body injury and did not return.

