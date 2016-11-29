Auston Matthews scored his 10th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday for just their second road win of the season.

James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs (10-8-4), who have won two straight.

Connor McDavid and Andrej Sekera responded for the Oilers (12-10-2), who have lost three games in a row.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead not long after Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rang a shot off the post. William Nylander made a great pass on a rush and Matthews directed the puck past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot 4:45 into the first period.

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 12 first-period saves, including a huge glove save to rob Leon Draisaitl in tight.

Toronto added to its lead three minutes into the second period as van Riemsdyk was left completely alone in front of the Oilers net and had three whacks at the puck before getting it past Talbot for his 10th goal of the season.

Edmonton got that goal back just two minutes later as Sekera beat Andersen on a long shot from the point to make it 2-1.

The Maple Leafs responded just over a minute later as Leo Komarov picked a puck off of Oilers defender Matt Benning and got it across to Kadri, who became the third Toronto player to get his 10th goal of the season in the game.

Toronto made it 4-1 with 2:02 left in the second as a puck bounced around in front of the Edmonton net before Hyman swatted it in.

Jonas Gustavsson took over for Talbot in the Edmonton net for the third.

The Oilers cut into the lead four minutes into the third as McDavid made the most of a partial breakaway, scoring his 11th goal and league-leading 31st point.

The Maple Leafs continue their road trip in Calgary on Wednesday. Edmonton’s next game is on Thursday in Winnipeg.

