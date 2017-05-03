Anaheim Ducks coach Randy Carlyle has complained to the NHL that Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is receiving “white-glove treatment” from referees.

Carlyle, whose team was assessed the second-most penalty minutes in the league this season, says the Ducks have given video to a league supervisor who oversees officials assigned to the Edmonton-Anaheim series in an attempt to prove their contention.

McDavid, who drew more penalties (38) than any player in the NHL this season, has drawn one in each of the first three games in the second round.

Game 4 was to be played in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

“We all have tape and review infractions on the ice,” Carlyle said. “We think there are situations where people are getting preferential treatment. We have had a conversation with the overseer [of referees] to get an explanation off what’s involved.”

Edmonton coach Todd McLellan was amused when he heard about Carlyle’s complaint. Earlier, the Anaheim coach asserted that the suggestion that the Oilers are a young team is “a load of crap” and predicted that McLellan would be whining about his team’s inability to win faceoffs.

“I thought we were supposed to be the team whining,” McLellan said. “This surprises me. It is questioning the integrity of the officials. I am going to stay out of it.”

The Ducks were flagged for 32 minutes in the first three games, two of which were won by the Oilers. Edmonton was called for 30.

“That’s a silly thing for [Carlyle] to say,” Oilers centre Mark Letestu said. “The referees treat all players and teams the same. Connor has the puck all the time. Of course, he is going to draw more penalties.”

McDavid, the league scoring leader during the regular season with 100 points, has a goal and an assist in the first three games. He has been tightly checked by Ryan Kesler. He is one of the top defensive forwards in the NHL, and unafraid to bend the rules if it gives him the advantage.

With so much at stake, it would be no surprise if the Oilers had been quietly complaining to the league at the same time as the Ducks.

“This is not something new,” Carlyle said. “This stuff has been going on for years.”

McDavid smiled when he was asked about Carlyle’s comment.

“It doesn’t affect me,” Edmonton’s 20-year-old captain said. “It’s his opinion. If that is what he thinks, that’s what he thinks.”

Report Typo/Error