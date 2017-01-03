Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid will serve as one of four captains at the NHL all-star game in Los Angeles this month.

McDavid led all Pacific Division players in all-star fan voting, earning him the ‘C’ for his division and an all-star roster spot.

Other division vote leaders include Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (Metropolitan), Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban (Central) and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (Atlantic), the NHL said Tuesday in a release. They will also serve as captains for their respective divisions.

Los Angeles will host the Jan. 27-29 all-star weekend at Staples Center.

