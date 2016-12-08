Jayson Megna and Jack Skille both had two goals, Ryan Miller made 38 saves before leaving with six minutes left in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Thursday night.

Erik Gudbranson also scored for the Canucks, who are 1-1 on a five-game road.

Miller skated to the bench and then went to the locker room. There was no immediate word on why he departed.

Tampa Bay, in a 1-5-1 slide, got a goal from Jonathan Drouin.

Megna had a redirection goal early in the second and then put the Canucks up 4-1 during a 2-on-1 with 1 second left in the period. He entered with one goal in 10 games this season, and seven over 64 career games.

After Skille opened the scoring 3:50 into the game on his first goal in 24 games, Gudbranson stopped a 34-game goal drought to make it 2-0 at 9:03.

Gudbranson’s shot from the slot went off the end boards and ended up in the crease where Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop knocked the puck into the net with his glove.

It was just eighth time the Canucks have scored first and sixth time Vancouver has been ahead after the first period in 27 games this season.

Bishop was pulled after allowing four goals on 20 shots through two periods. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped nine of the 10 shots he faced in the third., giving up Skille’s second of the game with 6:02 remaining.

Miller made several strong saves, including a post-to-post stop on Brian Boyle during a Tampa Bay power play in the third.

