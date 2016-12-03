Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard scored while Mike Condon made 24 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Florida Panthers 2-0 Saturday night.

The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Senators (15-8-2) while the Panthers (12-11-2) dropped their third decision in their past four games.

Roberto Luongo made 19 saves, just five in the third period, in a losing effort. The Senators did have two breakaways in the final five minutes but didn’t register a shot on goal.

It took just 19 seconds for the Senators to open up a 2-0 lead in the first period, and both goals required some fancy foot work.

On the first goal Karlsson had a pass from behind the net bounce off his stick right to his left foot. He then kicked the puck back to his stick and beat Luongo from the top of the crease at 6:46.

Brassard then took a pass at the side of the net and kicked the puck to his stick before cutting around a fallen Luongo to score at 7:05.

As for the Panthers, they managed just one shot on goal through the first 14 minutes of the game.

The two goals by Ottawa was it for scoring through the first two periods despite power play opportunities on each side. The Senators had the first four power plays of the game but all they could create was one shot on goal.

The Panthers had two power plays, including a five-on-three for 83 seconds in the second period, and had several good scoring chances and five shots, but could get nothing past Condon. Condon also stopped Vincent Trocheck on a breakaway earlier in the period.

The Senators went 0 for 7 on the power play and managed just six shots while the Panthers went 0 for 4.

Notes: Marc Methot and Craig Anderson were scratches for the Senators. Dylan McIlrath and Kyle Rau were scratches for the PanthersSenators defenceman Andreas Englund made his NHL debut SaturdayPanthers defenceman Jakub Kindl played in his 300th game Saturday...The Senators now head out on a four-game road trip starting with Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh PenguinsSaturday was the fourth game in a season long six-game road trip for the Panthers spanning 10 days. They play the Bruins in Boston Monday.

