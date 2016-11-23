Mikko Koivu, Jonas Brodin and Zach Parise scored to lead the Minnesota Wild past the road-weary Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Devan Dubnyk made 15 saves for Minnesota and has allowed only 13 goals in his last 11 games since Oct. 25, stopping 319 of 332 shots.

Blake Wheeler scored for Winnipeg, which is 0-4 on a five-game road trip – its longest of the season. The Jets have been outscored 15-5 during their worst slide of the season.

Koivu scored his first goal in 11 games with 58.7 seconds left in the second period for a 1-0 lead.

Behind the net, Jason Zucker won a battle with Josh Morrissey and passed to Koivu alone in front. A wrist shot by the Wild captain beat Connor Hellebuyck.

Wheeler thought he tied the game midway through the third when a shot from Toby Enstrom went off his skate and into the net. But a video review showed Winnipeg was offside entering the zone.

Brodin made it 2-0 on the power play 79 seconds later when his slap shot from the top of the right circle went off the blade of Brandon Taney and over Hellebuyck’s blocker. It was the defenceman’s first power-play goal since Dec. 5, 2013.

Wheeler scored his own power-play goal less than a minute later, swatting home a rebound of a shot by Dustin Byfuglien.

Parise added an empty-netter for the Wild, who have totalled eight goals while going 2-2-1 in the last five games.

Dubnyk slid across the crease to rob Morrissey with 5 minutes to go in the first period and stopped Mark Scheifele in front in the opening minute of the second.

Minnesota had 26 shots on goal after averaging 34.1 in its previous eight games.

The Jets allowed a season-high 40 shots in a 3-1 loss at Carolina on Sunday, and 38 the day before during a 4-1 defeat at Boston.

